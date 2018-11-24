Murder charge over missing Algerian man
A man has appeared in court charged with the murder of an Algerian man who has been missing for a month.
Mohamed Megherbi, 24, was last seen on 9 October in the Roath area of the city and despite extensive police appeals, has not been found.
Kane Burns, 26, did not enter a plea when he appeared before Cardiff magistrates on Saturday.
South Wales Police launched a murder probe after finding "no proof of life".
Mr Burns, from the Llanedeyrn area of Cardiff, was remanded in custody to appear at Merthyr Crown Court on Monday.