Wales

Murder charge over missing Algerian man

  • 24 November 2018
Mohamed Megherbi Image copyright South Wales Police
Image caption Mohamed Megherbi had been missing since 9 October

A man has appeared in court charged with the murder of an Algerian man who has been missing for a month.

Mohamed Megherbi, 24, was last seen on 9 October in the Roath area of the city and despite extensive police appeals, has not been found.

Kane Burns, 26, did not enter a plea when he appeared before Cardiff magistrates on Saturday.

South Wales Police launched a murder probe after finding "no proof of life".

Mr Burns, from the Llanedeyrn area of Cardiff, was remanded in custody to appear at Merthyr Crown Court on Monday.

Related Topics

More on this story