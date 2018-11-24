Murder charge over missing Algerian man

Image copyright South Wales Police Image caption Mohamed Megherbi had been missing since 9 October

A man has appeared in court charged with the murder of an Algerian man who has been missing for a month.

Mohamed Megherbi, 24, was last seen on 9 October in the Roath area of the city and despite extensive police appeals, has not been found.

Kane Burns, 26, did not enter a plea when he appeared before Cardiff magistrates on Saturday.

South Wales Police launched a murder probe after finding "no proof of life".

Mr Burns, from the Llanedeyrn area of Cardiff, was remanded in custody to appear at Merthyr Crown Court on Monday.