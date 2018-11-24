Image copyright Google Image caption The plans may not come to fruition until 2024, according to the National Grid

Plans to remove 10 pylons and power lines on Snowdonia's Dwyryd estuary have moved a step forward.

The National Grid announced in 2014 it wanted to bury overhead cables near Penrhyndeudraeth after a study ruled they affected the "dramatic landscape".

An exhibition outlining the plans opened in Talsarnau, Gwynedd, earlier as part of a wider public consultation.

The work would be completed as part of a project to get power from Anglesey's planned power plant to the mainland.

'Important milestone'

"This is another important milestone for the project," said Chris Baines, chairman of the independent stakeholder group supporting the Visual Impact Provision project.

"Snowdonia was originally selected because of the significance the landscape plays nationally, and the spectacular qualities of the beautiful Dwyryd estuary in particular."

Four years ago, the National Grid said its wider £500m project would remove pylons from 65 areas across Britain - costing the bill payer 22p a year.

The pylons on the Dwyryd estuary were built in 1966.

The plans to remove them would be pushed forward as part of the National Grid's controversial proposals to build a second line of pylons across Anglesey, carrying power from the proposed £12bn Wylfa Newydd nuclear power station.