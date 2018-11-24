Rugby stars support Gareth Thomas with rainbow laces
Rugby players from across the globe rallied behind hate-crime victim Gareth Thomas as part of the Rainbow Laces campaign.
World champions New Zealand and USA followed the likes of Wales and France in showing support for the 44-year-old former Wales international.
Thomas was the victim of a homophobic attack in Cardiff earlier this month.
He said on Twitter: "I wish I could put in words what this means."
The Rugby Football Union gave England players the choice against Australia, with flanker Sam Underhill and centre Ben Te'o opting against it.
Underhill, 22, said he would not wear the laces because they were "uncomfortable" due to their thickness, though stressed he fully backed the campaign.
"That's something we are all very, very keen that people know," he said.
Te'o, 31, said: "I haven't got the laces at the moment. I'll just leave my boots as they are, as I've had them for the autumn."
All Blacks players showed their support for Thomas in their match against Italy in Rome earlier.
And USA Eagles players wore the laces for their international friendly against Ireland in Dublin on Saturday evening.
Captain Blaine Scully, who plays for Thomas' former club Cardiff Blues, told USA Eagles Twitter account : "I am wearing rainbow laces this weekend in support of Gareth Thomas, former Cardiff Blues captain, Wales international and British & Irish Lion.
"Following the horrible attack on Gareth last weekend, I'm proud to stand with Gareth and the wider LGBT community against hate... "
Many other football and rugby union clubs have also been backing the wider annual LGBT Rainbow Laces campaign that the charity Stonewall UK began in 2013.
Referees in charge of Premiership Rugby games across England also wore a specially-designed jersey.