Image caption The cyclist died at the scene of the collision

A 71-year-old cyclist has died following a crash in Cardiff.

The male pensioner died at the scene of the collision with a VW Transporter on Colchester Avenue, near the Sainsbury's supermarket, at around 13:30 GMT.

His family has been informed and police are appealing for witnesses.

A section of the busy road in the Penylan area of the city was closed for more than two hours, but has now reopened.

South Wales Police have also asked for anyone who may have captured the incident on a dashcam camera or CCTV to come forward.