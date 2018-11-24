Four men seriously injured after car hits tree in Pontardawe
- 24 November 2018
Four people are in hospital with life-threatening injuries after a car crashed near Swansea.
A green Rover 25 struck a tree on Gellifowy Road, Pontardawe, at 12:45 GMT Saturday, police said.
The driver and three passengers, who were all male, were seriously hurt with 'life-changing injuries'.
The single track road was closed for several hours but has since re-opened. South Wales Police are appealing for any witnesses.