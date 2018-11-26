Image caption One of the worst jams during the Pwll-y-Pant roundabout works tailed back more than six miles

Drivers using a main Valleys roundabout will hope congestion "chaos" which has blighted a £5m upgrade will end today as roadworks have been completed.

Caerphilly's Pwll-y-Pant roundabout has been a bottleneck since works started in October 2017, with data claiming it caused three times more traffic jams.

Business and politicians expressed "gravest concerns" to Caerphilly council about the impact on trade.

The council has thanked commuters for their "patience" during the upgrade.

The Pwll-y-Pant junction is a busy "key strategic location" on the A469, north of Caerphilly town centre, which connects Rhymney Valley towns such as Ystrad Mynach and Bargoed to Caerphilly, Cardiff and Newport.

One of the worst jams during the works tailed back more than six miles (10km) and lasted almost five hours during a morning rush hour.

Image caption The upgrade of the Pwll-y-Pant roundabout and its approach roads has cost more than £5m

Caerphilly council hope the new layout, which includes traffic lights that will be switched on today, will ease queues.

However it has also urged caution among motorists given the new layout.

A council statement said: "We advise all road users to approach and navigate the roundabout slowly, as some may change lane at the last minute until they get used to the new layout."