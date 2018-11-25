Image copyright Family photo

The family of a 71-year-old cyclist who died in a crash in Cardiff have said they are "heartbroken".

Ronald Triggs died at the scene of the collision with a VW Transporter on Colchester Avenue, near Sainsbury's, on Saturday.

His family said the "tragic accident" had taken "Ronald, husband of Pamela, father of Neil and bampi to his grandchildren."

South Wales Police is appealing for information.