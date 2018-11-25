Image copyright Google Image caption A property in Munnings Drive, Newport, was being searched by police

Murder detectives have searched a house in Newport as part of their investigation into the death of a man in Cardiff.

Police targeted an 'address of interest' in Munnings Drive in the St Julians area of the city.

Five people are being held on suspicion of the murder of Anthony Winter, who was found dead in woodland in St Mellons.

His body was discovered near Brookfield Drive at around 07:15 GMT on Thursday.

Image copyright South Wales Police Image caption Anthony Winter, 32, was a father to a two-year-old girl

Four of the five people arrested are aged under 20, including a 16-year-old boy.

The family of Mr Winter, who was from the Pentwyn area of Cardiff, said they had been "devastated" by his death.

Det Supt Richard Jones, of South Wales Police, said: "I am keen to hear from anyone who may have seen any unusual activity around the [Munnings Drive] address on the evening of Wednesday, 21 November into Thursday, 22 November.

"Five people are in custody in connection with the murder of Anthony Winter, and I would like to reassure his family and the wider public that we are committed to bringing to justice all those involved in taking this young father's life.

"We are not currently looking for any other suspects."