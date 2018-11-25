Image copyright Andres Putting Image caption Manw was chosen to represent Wales following a competition on Welsh language TV channel S4C

A schoolgirl from north Wales has become the first to represent Wales at the Junior Eurovision contest.

Manw was chosen to sing the song Perta in front of crowds in the Belarus capital Minsk on Sunday.

However, despite a spirited performance from the 14-year-old Ysgol Llangefni pupil, Manw finished in last place.

It was the first time Wales had taken part in the competition, which was won by Poland's Roksana Węgiel.

Wales secured 29 points from the international judging panel and online vote.

Australia awarded the teenager the maximum 12 points, for the song written by Welsh singer-songwriter Yws Gwynedd.

Poland was victorious with 201 points, while France and Australia were second and third.