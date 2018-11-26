Image copyright HENO Image caption Friends described Mavis Bran as "a wonderful woman"

A 70-year-old accused of murdering his wife - who died after suffering severe burns at the chip shop she owned - will go on trial in May.

Geoffrey Bran is accused of killing Mavis Bran, who ran The Chipoteria near her home in Hermon, Carmarthenshire.

The 69-year-old died in Morriston Hospital, Swansea, on 29 October, six days after suffering burns.

Speaking via videolink at Swansea Crown Court, Mr Bran only confirmed his name, nationality and date of birth.

Judge Keith Thomas said the trial would begin on 7 May and was expected to last two weeks.

Image copyright S4C Image caption Geoffrey Bran will go on trial in May

Mr Bran was originally arrested on suspicion of assault but was re-arrested on suspicion of murder on 22 November.

Speaking after her death, Veronica Gower, who lived next door to Mrs Bran for 12 years, said: "She was a brilliant neighbour to us. Anything you wanted she'd come and do or help."

Another neighbour, Bronwen Evans, said Mrs Bran helped her to recover at home from an operation, bringing fish and chips to her door.

"She was a wonderful woman, that's all you can say," she said.