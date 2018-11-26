Image copyright Google Image caption The shooting happened on Manmoel Road just after 18:00 on 18 November

A £5,000 reward is being offered in the case of a man who was shot in the leg while walking his dog.

Gwent Police believe the 47-year-old was shot with a shotgun as he walked along Manmoel Road in Ebbw Vale, Blaenau Gwent, on 18 November.

Crimestoppers said the reward would be paid for information that leads to the conviction of the person responsible.

A 50-year-old man from Cefn Golau, Tredegar, has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.

The victim was taken to Prince Charles Hospital in Merthyr Tydfil after the shooting.

Ella Rabaiotti, Wales national manager for Crimestoppers, said: "This is a serious incident and the victim has sadly suffered life-changing injuries.

"We understand that although an arrest has been made, the investigations are ongoing and therefore we're urging people to come forward with information."