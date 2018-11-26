Wales

Cardigan crash: Family pay tribute to man, 90, hit and killed by car

  • 26 November 2018
Barrie John Taylor Image copyright Family handout
Image caption Barrie John Taylor died after being hit by a car in Blaenporth

The family of a 90-year-old man who died after he was hit by a car have said he will be "missed by all".

Barrie John Taylor was struck by a black Honda CRV on the A487 at Blaenporth, near Cardigan, on Saturday at about 14:45 GMT.

Police have appealed for witnesses and said the car was travelling north from Cardigan towards Tan-y-Groes.

Mr Taylor's family said: "Barrie was well known and well thought of in the community and will be missed by all."

They thanked the local community and their neighbours for their support.

Related Topics

More on this story