Image copyright Family handout Image caption Barrie John Taylor died after being hit by a car in Blaenporth

The family of a 90-year-old man who died after he was hit by a car have said he will be "missed by all".

Barrie John Taylor was struck by a black Honda CRV on the A487 at Blaenporth, near Cardigan, on Saturday at about 14:45 GMT.

Police have appealed for witnesses and said the car was travelling north from Cardigan towards Tan-y-Groes.

Mr Taylor's family said: "Barrie was well known and well thought of in the community and will be missed by all."

They thanked the local community and their neighbours for their support.