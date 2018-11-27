Image copyright John Evans Image caption Seagulls attack bin bags in Aberystwyth leaving rubbish strewn in the streets, one businessman said

Seagull-proof bin bags will be trialled in a seaside town in a bid to tackle rubbish problems.

Aberystwyth's streets are regularly strewn with rubbish on black bag collection day, according to a town business owner.

Ceredigion council has announced plans to pilot seagull-proof bags on Tuesday in order to combat the problem.

Councillor Dafydd Edwards urged residents to help ensure the pilot is a success.

The scheme, which will trial the bags on Cambrian Street and parts of Alexandra Road, will run alongside another pilot introduced in August for communal bins on North Parade.

John Evans, who owns a guest house on the southern end of the town's promenade, said he had been calling on the council to fix the problem for decades.

"This is a long-overdue measure by a council which has so far failed to tackle the problem," Mr Evans said.

"This is a tourist town and we rely on visitors wanting to return. Hopefully this signals a change in approach from the council."

Stress and frustration

The council previously argued the town's streets were too narrow to be able to accommodate wheelie bins and had resisted calls for seagull-proof bags in line with neighbouring Pembrokeshire council, Mr Evans said.

The seagull-proof bags, which can hold a number of bin bags inside, are made of a stronger material.

"We understand that this issue causes stress and frustration for many residents and we have been looking into ways we can help overcome the problem," Mr Edwards said.