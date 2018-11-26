Image copyright Getty Images Image caption New Cardiff City fans do not understand how to behave at football matches, the supporters' club spokesman said

Drunken football fans have been told they won't be tolerated after a fight on an away game coach left children "terrified" and one fan banned.

A Cardiff City Supporters' Club steward was also hit and several seats were damaged as fans returned from the club's game at Everton FC on Saturday.

Supporters' club spokesman Vince Alm also claimed some fans were left in Liverpool for being too drunk and that such incidents are on the rise.

Police have been asked to comment.

The fight happened on the almost full 75-seat coach as fans returned to south Wales on the M6 from Liverpool following the 1-0 defeat, said Mr Alm, who is also chairman of the Football Supporters Federation Wales.

Mr Alm said the "main culprit" refused to get off the coach after the fight, and the other man involved had to be put on another coach.

The supporters' club took more than 500 fans on 10 coaches to the game.

The incident has been reported to South Wales Police and to the football club, Mr Alm said.

He warned if such incidents continued, the supporters' club might have to change its "open" policy to make it more difficult for supporters to use its coaches.

"It's only the second time I've seen a fight on a coach in 12 years," he said.

"But we are telling them not to come on our coaches, because we won't tolerate it.

"A lot of fans who have come for years respect the buses, but some new fans don't know how to behave.

"We want to maintain that family-friendly profile of the away game buses."