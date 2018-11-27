Wales

Neath crash: Man dies as car crashes into brick wall

  • 27 November 2018
Dwr y Felin Road Image copyright Google
Image caption Dwr y Felin Road was closed on Monday afternoon and evening as police investigated

An elderly man was killed when his car left the road and hit a brick wall in Neath Port Talbot.

The crash happened on Dwr y Felin Road, Neath, at about 14:30 GMT on Monday. The road remained closed for several hours as officers investigated.

Police have appealed for witnesses to the crash, involving a grey Nissan Juke.

Officers also thanked residents and motorists who were affected by the road closure.

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites