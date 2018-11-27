Image copyright Google Image caption Dwr y Felin Road was closed on Monday afternoon and evening as police investigated

An elderly man was killed when his car left the road and hit a brick wall in Neath Port Talbot.

The crash happened on Dwr y Felin Road, Neath, at about 14:30 GMT on Monday. The road remained closed for several hours as officers investigated.

Police have appealed for witnesses to the crash, involving a grey Nissan Juke.

Officers also thanked residents and motorists who were affected by the road closure.