Neath crash: Man dies as car crashes into brick wall
- 27 November 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
An elderly man was killed when his car left the road and hit a brick wall in Neath Port Talbot.
The crash happened on Dwr y Felin Road, Neath, at about 14:30 GMT on Monday. The road remained closed for several hours as officers investigated.
Police have appealed for witnesses to the crash, involving a grey Nissan Juke.
Officers also thanked residents and motorists who were affected by the road closure.