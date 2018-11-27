Image copyright South Wales Police Image caption Anthony Winter, 32, was a father to a two-year-old girl

Three teenagers have been charged with murdering a 32-year-old man whose body was found in woodland in Cardiff.

A 19-year-old man, 17-year-old girl and 16-year-old boy, all from Cardiff, will appear before magistrates.

A 27-year-old man from Bettws, Newport, charged with section 18 assault, and a woman, aged 19, from Maindee, Newport, charged with perverting the course of justice, will appear alongside them.

Anthony Winter's body was found in St Mellons on Thursday.

Family of Mr Winter, who was from the Pentwyn area of Cardiff, said they had been "devastated" by his death.

South Wales Police said detectives were not looking for anyone else in connection with the investigation.