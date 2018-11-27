Wales

Anthony Winter death: Three teens charged with murder

  • 27 November 2018
Anthony Winter Image copyright South Wales Police
Image caption Anthony Winter, 32, was a father to a two-year-old girl

Three teenagers have been charged with murdering a 32-year-old man whose body was found in woodland in Cardiff.

A 19-year-old man, 17-year-old girl and 16-year-old boy, all from Cardiff, will appear before magistrates.

A 27-year-old man from Bettws, Newport, charged with section 18 assault, and a woman, aged 19, from Maindee, Newport, charged with perverting the course of justice, will appear alongside them.

Anthony Winter's body was found in St Mellons on Thursday.

Family of Mr Winter, who was from the Pentwyn area of Cardiff, said they had been "devastated" by his death.

South Wales Police said detectives were not looking for anyone else in connection with the investigation.
Image caption Mr Winter's body was found near Brookfield Drive in St Mellons

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites