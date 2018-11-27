Image copyright Dafydd Meurig Image caption Parking charges or a ban has been suggested for the A5 in the Ogwen Valley

Urgent action is needed to tackle problem parking in Snowdonia, Gwynedd councillors have said.

The popular tourist spot is congested as vehicles try to pass each other on the A5 in the Ogwen Valley, they say.

Dafydd Meurig, Gwynedd cabinet member for the environment, said the Welsh Government had yet to act on a report they received six months ago.

In response, Transport Secretary Ken Skates said discussions were about to begin on short-term solutions.

Mr Meurig said the delay was "totally unacceptable", claiming the problems had been going on for years.

"We welcome visitors to the area - it is a thriving industry that supports local families, bringing huge economic benefits to the area," he told the Local Democracy Reporting Service.

"But it comes at a cost, and unfortunately, one of those is the cost it brings to local people trying to go about their daily lives.

"It is also at a cost to the visitors themselves, who are trying to enjoy Snowdonia, but who face serious problems in doing so."

One solution could be a park-and-ride system, with parking banned or charged for at the worst affected locations on the A5, Mr Meurig added.

"It is high time solutions are found and in place by the Easter period 2019," he said.

Transport Secretary Ken Skates said: "We are taking action to alleviate parking issues at this popular location.

"Short, medium and long-term options have been identified in the study we commissioned and discussions will now begin with stakeholders to progress measures which can be implemented quickly.

"Medium and long-term options will require more time and consultation. However, we will seek to complete these as soon as possible."