Image copyright Met Office Image caption The Met Office has issued two separate yellow warnings for wind

Warnings for "very high winds" have been issued for large parts of Wales.

The Met Office has two separate yellow warnings in place, for between 09:00 GMT and midnight on Wednesday, and from 03:00 until 15:00 on Thursday.

Forecasters have warned of possible delays to public transport, power cuts, flying roof tiles, large waves on the coast and closed roads and bridges.

Pembrokeshire council said the A477 Cleddau Bridge could be closed to lorries.

On Wednesday, the Met Office said the worst of the weather would affect western coastal areas, while on Thursday there was a "small chance of very strong and disruptive winds" in mid, west and north Wales.

"There is a very small chance that injuries and danger to life could occur from large waves and beach material being thrown onto sea fronts, coastal roads and properties," the forecast added.

In Pembrokeshire, the council said the Cleddau Bridge could be closed to high-sided vehicles from about 11:00 until 15:00 on Wednesday.