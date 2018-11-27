Image caption Prospect Place was the first private development in Wales known to have not passed the tests

Cladding which failed fire safety tests is being removed from 12 buildings in Cardiff.

The affected properties are covered in an aluminium composite material (ACM) similar to that used on Grenfell Tower, where 71 people died.

Estate agents have welcomed the news, saying uncertainty over the cladding had caused delays for people trying to sell their homes.

Among the buildings affected is Prospect Place in Cardiff Bay.

Bellway Homes said it had set aside £5.9 million to replace combustible cladding in Prospect Place, as well as another development in east London.

In a statement to Cardiff council, cabinet member for housing and communities Lynda Thorne said work on removing the cladding had begun some of the buildings.

She said officials had agreed additional fire protection measures with the owners of the buildings.