Wales' first minister will give evidence to an inquest for the man he sacked four days before he was found hanged.

Carl Sargeant, 49, died in November 2017 after Carwyn Jones dismissed him as communities secretary.

The Labour AM had been accused of behaving inappropriately towards women, claims which he denied.

The inquest heard the first "tangible" complaints had been made against Mr Sargeant in the weeks before he died.

Timing of allegations

On Wednesday, Mr Jones' senior special advisor Matthew Greenough was recalled to the inquest to clarify some of the evidence he gave on Tuesday, which had given details around the timings of allegations made against Mr Sargeant.

The "tangible" complaints referred to alleged incidents made by women known in court as Miss A and Miss B and had happened in the summer of 2017.

These were reported via the Labour party to Mr Jones in October 2017. One of two women involved later made a written statement.

There had previously been two separate allegations in 2016, although one was in the form of an anonymous letter.

Under questioning, Mr Greenough agreed one allegation by a woman known as Miss C could have been made in 2015 but he did now know about it until 2016.

He told the court when the reshuffle where Mr Sargeant lost his job - on 3 November 2017 - he was present in the room when Mr Jones spoke to every other minister, apart from the meeting with Alun Davies AM.

Asked by coroner John Gittins whether any information was mentioned regarding any of the women, Mr Greenough said: "Not in my presence", and told the Sargeant family's counsel Leslie Thomas QC he did not believe Mr Jones could have had a conversation with anyone without him knowing.

Rumours

Special advisor Jane Runeckles said discussions about the reshuffle had begun in the summer of 2017 between her, "Matt and the first minister".

Speaking about a meeting on 18 October 2017, she confirmed there were "rumours" about Mr Sargeant. However, Mr Sargeant was still in consideration for leader of the house, the inquest heard.

The coroner said he struggled to understand how that might still be the case, to which she replied: "The first minister was absolutely clear at that point that it was tittle-tattle. He had nothing to suggest otherwise."

The reshuffle had been motivated by a commitment Mr Jones had made to bring one particular AM into government and because he felt some people had not been given opportunities under previous governments, she told the inquest.

However Mr Sargeant's sacking was precipitated by Mr Greenough receiving the written statement from one complainant on 1 November.

Mr Gittins said: "That was the deciding factor in terms of his removal from office. Would you agree?"

Ms Runeckles replied: "Yes," adding it would have been difficult to postpone a reshuffle.

He continued: "What we have here is a scenario....'I know Carl's going, and he's got to go, let's get on with it'...not a picture of 'there is now a process to follow in relation to these allegations being investigated...no-one's taking a deep breath here."

No support offered

Mr Sargeant's brother Andy asked whether Ms Runeckles did anything to support him, and she said no, explaining: "The whim of the electorate is something [politicians] subject themselves to...you go into it knowing that this kind of thing can happen to you."

Mr Thomas repeatedly questioned Ms Runeckles over the 18 October meeting and any discussion of the rumours around Mr Sargeant, particularly in light of the #MeToo movement and "political fallout" in Westminster as a result.

She told the court she did not enquire where the rumours had come from and said they were "not relevant". which Mr Thomas challenged. She agreed she could have spoken to Mr Sargeant about the matter, but did not.

Mr Thomas asked if the reshuffle was "just a convenient way of trying to mask" the situation surrounding Mr Sargeant.

"Absolutely not," she replied.

'I have failed you'

On Monday, the inquest in Ruthin, heard Mr Sargeant's body had been found at his home in Connah's Quay, Flintshire, by his wife Bernadette on 7 November 2017.

He had left a letter apologising to his family and telling them: "I have failed you." The letter continued: "You deserve none of this publicity 'cause of my acts."

The inquest also heard evidence Mr Sargeant may have used an unknown phone to make calls on the morning he died.

Telephone records of one of his friends and former colleagues, Sophie Howe, the future generations commissioner, have been requested to try to establish what phone he was using.

Information and advice

