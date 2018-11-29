Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Uniform policy is decided by individual schools' governing bodies

School uniform could become cheaper in Wales by plans being considered by ministers.

Proposed new Welsh Government guidance would put a legal duty on governors to consider the cost of uniforms.

It also says uniform policies should not dictate different items of clothing on the basis of sex or gender.

Rhiannon Thomas, who had to borrow money to pay for her son's uniform, said the need to put school logos on uniform added to the cost.

She said she went shopping for her 15-year-old's uniform with £200 - "And I came home with £1.50 change."

Image caption Rhiannon Thomas had to borrow money from her parents to pay for her son's uniform

"It is mainly because of the logos that it costs so much. Because it has a logo on it costs double the price of what it would cost in a supermarket," she said.

In August, Ms Thomas also set up a Cardiff and Barry school uniform donation Facebook page.

She said they have been inundated with requests for second-hand uniform. In one case she said she helped a mother who had to move areas suddenly because of domestic violence, but whose children could only go to their new school once they had the official uniform.

Uniform policy is decided by individual schools' governing bodies.

The proposed guidance tells governors to consider only stipulating basic items and colours for uniforms so that they can be bought from a range of suppliers, as well as avoiding high-cost items such as blazers and caps.

Limiting logos on items and providing iron-on or sew-on versions is also suggested.

It also encourages uniform exchange or recycling schemes, which are already well-established in many schools.

The guidance also says uniform policies should not dictate different items of clothing on the basis of sex or gender and puts more emphasis on "gender neutral" items of clothing.

Image caption The guidance encourages uniform recycling schemes, such as this at Ysgol Glan Morfa in Cardiff

Schools are urged to consider "flexibility" in relation to uniform "to meet the needs of a pupil who is undergoing gender reassignment".

Education Secretary Kirsty Williams said individual children should be allowed to decide what they wear to school based on what "promotes their wellbeing".

"We do have some circumstances where schools write lists of uniforms - 'this is what boys will wear, this is what girls will wear' and what we're saying is that's no longer appropriate," she said.

"It's perfectly acceptable to list items that children should wear to school but we shouldn't be making distinctions on those binary grounds."

The guidance also says schools should be flexible during extreme weather conditions, for example allowing pupils to wear their PE kits in very hot weather.

Parents, pupils and schools are now being invited to comment on the proposed guidance.