Image copyright Keith Morris / Met Office Image caption The Met Office has warned the whole country will be affected by strong winds

Strong winds are expected to continue to cause disruption across Wales on Thursday, according to the Met Office.

It said to expect "very strong and disruptive winds", with gusts of up to 70mph (112km/hr) in some places around the country.

The yellow warning runs from 03:00 until 15:00 GMT.

Strong winds caused problems on Wednesday around the Welsh coast and inland, with power supplies affected and travel disruptions.

The Met Office has not named the weather event as a storm, but the Portuguese meteorological service has called it Storm Diana.