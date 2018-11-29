Image copyright Plas Bodegroes Image caption The costs of running the business have risen while prices have fallen, the Chowns said

A former Michelin-starred hotel and restaurant is to close its doors and be turned back into a private residence.

Chef Chris Chown has failed to find a buyer for Plas Bodegroes in Gwynedd and said it was no longer viable due to online competition driving down prices.

He came out of retirement to try again at the restaurant after a management company had lost money.

Gwynedd Council has approved the change of use, to secure the future of the Grade II-listed premises near Pwllheli.

Planning officers gave the go-ahead after being satisfied all efforts had been made to sell the business.

"Despite dropping the price of a room, there is not the same demand as there was five years ago," they said in a report.

"The building is not viable as a business."

Image copyright Plas Bodegroes Image caption Online customers are more interested in price than quality, the Chowns claimed

The 18th Century property had been turned into a hotel and restaurant by Mr Chown and his wife Gunna, and was honoured with the renowned Michelin star from 1991 to 1998, and again from 2001 to 2008.

But the Chowns said the rise of online competition which prioritised price over quality had made the business unviable after 32 years, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.

With the cost of staff, fuel and supplies rising, the couple said they were only able to break even by not taking a salary.

Auctioneers Christie's tried to sell the hotel for £1.5m in 2015 but got no takers, saying the business was too seasonal, and that "the current owners' reputation was too intimidating to follow".

The approved plans for change of use will not alter the exterior of the building, but internal works will be carried out to make it more like a home again.