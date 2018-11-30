Image caption Carl Sargeant's conduct was under investigation when he was found dead at his home

A close friend of Carl Sargeant told an inquest he broke down in tears as he talked about his depression.

Carl Sargeant's wife Bernadette found him hanged at his home in Connah's Quay, Flintshire, on 7 November 2017.

The 49-year-old was sacked as secretary for communities and children four days earlier over accusations he behaved inappropriately towards women.

AM Lesley Griffiths told the inquest that in the August before he died, he told her "the black dog visited".

She described Mr Sargeant as "a larger than life character in lots of ways. He always tried to see the bright side".

Questioned by coroner John Gittins, at the hearing in Ruthin, Denbighshire, Ms Griffiths said: "The last time I remember seeing him cry was the August before he passed away. One evening we had food together in the bay.

"He said to me 'the black dog visited'," and this was the first time he mentioned depression to her.

Ms Griffiths said she had no idea what acts Mr Sargeant referred to in the note he left for his family and said he "wasn't a heavy drinker or an alcoholic," and liked to socialise more than drink.

She had only seem him drunk once, at a concert, and said she had never heard reports of Mr Sargeant drinking too much and getting "silly with women".

Image caption North Wales Police was called to Mr Sargeant's home after he was found on the floor by his wife

The Alyn and Deeside AM was found on the floor of the utility room in what Mr Gittins described at an earlier hearing as "an apparent act of self harm".

Accusations had been made against the Labour AM by three different women, which he denied.

Ms Griffiths, who represents Wrexham, said she and Mr Sargeant both expected to be sacked as ministers as they travelled to Cardiff on 3 November.

They were on the train together and realised they were the only cabinet members being called to Cardiff Bay.

She said "neither of us had a time" for meeting the first minister, which was unusual, and while waiting to see First Minister Carwyn Jones she "realised then they were keeping us apart".

Counsel for Mr Jones, Cathy McGahey, has been instructed to seek a judicial review over Mr Gittins' decision not to admit evidence from Flintshire council leader Aaron Shotton and his deputy Bernie Attridge.

Ms McGahey told the coroner it appeared Mr Attridge had "not told you the truth".

The inquest had been expected to conclude on Friday, but Mr Gittins said this would no longer be possible.

Mr Gittins told the hearing it "might be necessary" for the first minister to be recalled to give evidence.

Earlier this week, the inquest heard the Labour AM for the Vale of Clwyd, Ann Jones, had been asked to act in a "pastoral role" for Mr Sargeant.

Mr Jones said the idea was for her to be "able to talk to him" following his sacking and Mr Gittins said on Friday it was "probable" she might also have to give evidence.