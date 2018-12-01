Image caption Kirsty Jackson said people had helped her from around the UK

A mother whose home was destroyed by fire has been "completely overwhelmed" by the generosity of strangers.

Kirsty Jackson, 26, from Croesyceliog in Torfaen, had just bought Christmas presents for her children and put decorations up before Thursday's blaze.

The nursery she works at put out an online appeal and has since been inundated with donations of clothes, bedding and household goods.

She said: "Everyone's been amazing."

Image copyright Kirsty Jackson Image caption The fire happened on Thursday morning

Ms Jackson, who has two children, said her partner called her at 08:00 GMT on Thursday to say her house was on fire.

"When he woke up all he could see was flames and he had to put towels down to escape the house," she said.

"When I arrived half of it had already gone. My house has been decorated for two weeks ready for Christmas, everything is just damaged in the property."

Her children's Christmas presents and all their personal possessions were ruined - and insurers were hindered from accessing the property after the blaze disturbed asbestos inside.

After a social media appeal by her employer, Little Darlings Nursery in Cwmbran, donations of clothes, bedding and gifts for her two children came flooding in.

An online fundraising site has also received more than £1000 in donations from across the UK.

Landlord Bron Afon Housing association has also since found her a temporary home after one night with relatives.

Image copyright Kirsty Jackson Image caption Everything inside the house was ruined by the fire

"Some people I've never seen before in my life and I'll probably never see again - but people who are just willing to help and donate stuff," she said.

"My work, Bron Afon, everyone's been amazing.

"I'll never thank them enough for what they've done for me and my children - and our home.

"Torfaen and beyond - there's people from Scotland that have been in touch and are willing to help.

"It's just completely and utterly overwhelming."