Image copyright Steve Fareham/Geograph Image caption Bodnant Food Centre was opened in 2012, but the £6.5m venture was put up for sale after suffering "unsustainable losses"

A farm shop and wedding venue facing closure has been sold, it has been confirmed.

The Bodnant Welsh Food Centre in Conwy, north Wales, went into administration in October - six years after being opened by Prince Charles.

The publicly funded venture had been described as "unsustainable" and owed money to about 200 organisations.

It has been bought by businessman Richard Reynolds, the managing director of the tearoom brand Love To Eat.

Mr Reynolds said he wanted "to have the business up and running again as soon as possible" and all weddings booked at the centre would go ahead.

It is hoped the 50 members of staff who lost their jobs will be re-employed.

Administration documents showed that Furnace Farm Ltd, which ran the centre, owed money to businesses and organisations including HMRC, various food and drink producers, and the charity Ty Gobaith.

Administrator Smith Cooper said it was "delighted to have secured the sale" of the business and assets - something echoed by former owner Michael McLaren.

He said: "I wish Richard every success."