Three arrested after man found dead in Pembroke Dock
- 1 December 2018
Three men have been arrested after a man was found dead at a property.
The 41-year-old man's body was found in Bush Street, Pembroke Dock, on Thursday.
Dyfed-Powys Police are investigating an assault which happened near Pembroke Dock Cricket Club in Imble Lane. The death is not being treated as a murder.
The men, aged 30, 32 and 35 were arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm and remain in police custody.
Officers are supporting the man's next of kin and a post mortem has been carried out.