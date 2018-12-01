Image copyright Google Image caption Police are investigating an assault which happened near Pembroke Dock Cricket Club

Three men have been arrested after a man was found dead at a property.

The 41-year-old man's body was found in Bush Street, Pembroke Dock, on Thursday.

Dyfed-Powys Police are investigating an assault which happened near Pembroke Dock Cricket Club in Imble Lane. The death is not being treated as a murder.

The men, aged 30, 32 and 35 were arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm and remain in police custody.

Officers are supporting the man's next of kin and a post mortem has been carried out.