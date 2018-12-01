Image copyright South Wales Police Image caption Mohamed Megherbi had been missing since 9 October

Police officers are searching land near a leisure centre, following the disappearance of an Algerian man in Cardiff last month.

Mohamed Megherbi, 24, has not been seen since October 9 in Roath, Cardiff.

South Wales Police are confirmed they are searching land near Pentwyn Leisure Centre in connection to the inquiry.

Police launched a murder probe after finding "no proof of life". A 26-year-old man from Llanedeyrn has been charged with his murder.