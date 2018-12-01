Image copyright NHS Blood and Transplant

Health Secretary Vaughan Gething has thanked people who have donated organs, on the third anniversary of Wales introducing an opt-out system.

Wales became the first country in the UK to move to the opt-out system of consent to organ donation.

This means that if a person has not registered to become a donor, or not to become a donor, they will be considered as having no objection.

Mr Gething said other countries were now following Wales' lead.

Organ donation consent rates in Wales are now the highest in the UK.

Data released last month showed for the first time, an increase in the donation after brain stem death (DBD) consent rates in Wales to 88.2% when compared to England, with rates of 73.3%.

The donation after circulatory death (DCD) consent rate in Wales has also improved and is now 68% compared to England's 59.8%.

Mr Gething said: "We were the first UK nation to take the bold step to adopt a soft opt-out system of consent to organ donation in Wales.

"We made the right decision and three years on we are seeing other countries looking to follow our lead.

"None of what we have achieved would have been possible without the support of the Welsh population and the healthcare professionals involved in making this a success. I thank them all for their support over the last three years."