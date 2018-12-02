Newport murder arrest after man found dead in house
- 2 December 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A 21-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man was found dead in a house in Newport.
Emergency services were called to Bevan Road in Bryn Glas at 03:00 GMT on Sunday, and the man was pronounced dead at the scene.
Gwent Police said inquiries were ongoing and the cause of death was yet to be established.
The arrested man remains in police custody. The force has appealed for witnesses.