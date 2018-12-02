Image caption Emergency services were called to a house in Newport on Sunday morning

A 21-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man was found dead in a house in Newport.

Emergency services were called to Bevan Road in Bryn Glas at 03:00 GMT on Sunday, and the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Gwent Police said inquiries were ongoing and the cause of death was yet to be established.

The arrested man remains in police custody. The force has appealed for witnesses.