Image caption Four vehicles were involved in the crash

Part of the M4 near Swansea has been closed following a four vehicle crash.

The westbound carriageway between junction 47 and junction 48 was closed at 17:45 GMT. Traffic is being taken off the road at junction 47.

The Welsh Ambulance Service confirmed that it had been called to the scene at about 17.17.

A spokesperson added that none of the passengers were seriously injured.