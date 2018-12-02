M4 closed near Swansea following four car crash
- 2 December 2018
Part of the M4 near Swansea has been closed following a four vehicle crash.
The westbound carriageway between junction 47 and junction 48 was closed at 17:45 GMT. Traffic is being taken off the road at junction 47.
The Welsh Ambulance Service confirmed that it had been called to the scene at about 17.17.
A spokesperson added that none of the passengers were seriously injured.