A nearby road has been closed off to vehicles and pedestrians

An elderly couple have been forced to move out of their home after a landslip in their back garden, according to their son.

Earth, rubble and sheds were brought down in the landslip in Hampton Street, Merthyr at about 20:20 GMT on Friday.

Neil Marshal, 59, said the damage had led to a "big upheaval" for his parents Leonard and Shirley.

The road below, Tram Roadside South, has been shut to vehicles and pedestrians by Merthyr council.

Mr Marshal's parents have lived in their terraced house on Hampton Street for more than 50 years.

His father, 84, has moved to a respite home while 83-year-old Mrs Marshal is staying with relatives.

Neil Marshal said: "The fault has gone right underneath their house, making it unsafe.

"Now you can see cracks in the floors, the ceiling and part of the house has come away from the main structure."

The damage had affected four houses to different degrees, according to councillor Andrew Barry.

"The worry is that the land will slip further and there is a real risk to safety," Mr Barry added.