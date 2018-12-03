Image copyright Richard Kingston Image caption Richard Kingston and wife Mariya moved to Wales with their daughter Anna Marie, in 2017

A woman is facing a desperate wait for Home Office approval to go to her mother's funeral in Uzbekistan at the weekend and be able to return to Wales.

Mariya Kingston, 45, an Uzbekistan citizen, married Richard 56, from Pontyclun, Rhondda Cynon Taff, in 2008 in Dubai where they lived and worked.

But they moved to Wales in 2017 and Mrs Kingston has been seeking permission for permanent residency since then.

The Home Office said applications needed "sufficient scrutiny".

Her mother died last week and a service is due to be held on Saturday but without written permission to return, the family is concerned Mrs Kingston, a nurse, may not be allowed back into the UK.

The couple's local MP, Owen Smith, who has taken up their case, has been asked to comment.

Mrs Kingston was initially given leave to stay in the UK on a family visa, in 2016.

An initial bid for permanent residency was rejected and she was advised to return to Uzbekistan to appeal against the decision, Mr Kingston said.

But it would have meant leaving their nine-year-old daughter, Anna Marie, and Mr Kingston behind, which she was not prepared to do.

'Unavoidable delays'

They appealed against that decision and, last month, their lawyer was advised the Home Office had revised its initial ruling, although they have yet to receive any official confirmation.

It has meant Mrs Kingston had been unable to visit her mother Nadejda Chernenok, who died last week after being diagnosed with cancer.

And she is still awaiting documentation to allow her to take a flight on Friday for the service and then be allowed to return to the UK.

Image copyright Richard Kingston Image caption Mrs Kingston's mother died last week after being diagnosed with cancer

Mrs Kingston said: "I don't know what to do. I just ask, please help me."

Her husband claimed the Home Office simply treats people "like a number".

"They don't care about the individual, the rights of the individual, the humanity that's involved," Mr Kingston told BBC Radio Wales' Good Morning Wales programme.

A Home Office spokesperson said it tried to process all visa applications quickly but, in some cases, "complex circumstances can lead to unavoidable delays - but it is important that applications are subject to sufficient scrutiny".