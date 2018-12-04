Wales sets new climate change targets
New legally-binding carbon emissions targets for Wales have been announced.
They set the path towards an overall reduction of 80% from 1990 levels by 2050.
Because of Wales' heavy industry like steelworks, power generation and its agriculture, this presents a particular challenge.
Ministers want emission cuts through the likes of more sustainable transport and energy efficient buildings to be "at the front and centre" of policies.
Emissions in Wales only fell by 19% from 1990 to 2015, compared with a 38% reduction for the UK as a whole.
But ministers are keen Wales plays a full part in global efforts to tackle climate change.
An action plan with further details about how these much deeper reductions in emissions can be achieved will follow in March.
- Climate change targets 'highly challenging'
- Renewable energy projects 'stopped in their tracks'
- Climate targets 'likely to be missed' in Wales
- New energy powers delayed
The problem for Wales is that the sources of more than half of all emissions are beyond the direct influence of the Welsh Government.
They include those from large emitters such as Aberthaw coal-fired power station in the Vale of Glamorgan and the steelworks in Port Talbot, dealt with under the EU's Emissions Trading Scheme. This allows some companies to pay for extra emissions while other firms cut back.
Farming is also a contributor, through emissions from livestock eating food.
The advisory group, the Committee on Climate Change, a year ago pointed to these challenges and suggested a range of measures, including:
- More energy efficient buildings
- Increasing use of public transport, cycling and electric cars
- More tree planting
- Action to reduce emissions from agriculture.
But Friends of the Earth Cymru said there needed to be more ambition - starting with the decisions on how we spend public money, what infrastructure gets the go ahead and how to "rapidly decarbonise" energy.
The new targets set out what Wales will need to do in stages over the next 30 years.
It will require a 27% cut in emissions by 2020, 45% by 2030 and 67% by 2040.
- Climate change: Where we are in seven charts
- Attenborough: Climate change our greatest threat
- Final call to stop 'climate catastrophe'
- The end of the Welsh coal era at Aberthaw
The Welsh Government will be joining the UN COP24 climate talks in Poland next week with the UK delegation, while the issue will be debated in the Assembly on Tuesday.
Energy Secretary Lesley Griffiths said: "The regulations demonstrate the Welsh Government is serious about tackling climate change and shows international markets Wales is open to low carbon business."
The non-statutory target to reduce emissions 40% by 2020 is already set to be missed, described as "deeply disappointing" by AMs on the Senedd's Climate Change Committee.