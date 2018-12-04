Wales sets new climate change targets

Image copyright leighcol/Getty Images Image caption Advisers have already called for heavy industry, like steel, to become more energy efficient

New legally-binding carbon emissions targets for Wales have been announced.

They set the path towards an overall reduction of 80% from 1990 levels by 2050.

Because of Wales' heavy industry like steelworks, power generation and its agriculture, this presents a particular challenge.

Ministers want emission cuts through the likes of more sustainable transport and energy efficient buildings to be "at the front and centre" of policies.

Emissions in Wales only fell by 19% from 1990 to 2015, compared with a 38% reduction for the UK as a whole.

But ministers are keen Wales plays a full part in global efforts to tackle climate change.

An action plan with further details about how these much deeper reductions in emissions can be achieved will follow in March.

The problem for Wales is that the sources of more than half of all emissions are beyond the direct influence of the Welsh Government.

They include those from large emitters such as Aberthaw coal-fired power station in the Vale of Glamorgan and the steelworks in Port Talbot, dealt with under the EU's Emissions Trading Scheme. This allows some companies to pay for extra emissions while other firms cut back.

Farming is also a contributor, through emissions from livestock eating food.

More electric cars and more use of public and sustainable transport has already been suggested among a range of measures

The advisory group, the Committee on Climate Change, a year ago pointed to these challenges and suggested a range of measures, including:

More energy efficient buildings

Increasing use of public transport, cycling and electric cars

More tree planting

Action to reduce emissions from agriculture.

But Friends of the Earth Cymru said there needed to be more ambition - starting with the decisions on how we spend public money, what infrastructure gets the go ahead and how to "rapidly decarbonise" energy.

The new targets set out what Wales will need to do in stages over the next 30 years.

It will require a 27% cut in emissions by 2020, 45% by 2030 and 67% by 2040.

The Welsh Government will be joining the UN COP24 climate talks in Poland next week with the UK delegation, while the issue will be debated in the Assembly on Tuesday.

Energy Secretary Lesley Griffiths said: "The regulations demonstrate the Welsh Government is serious about tackling climate change and shows international markets Wales is open to low carbon business."

The non-statutory target to reduce emissions 40% by 2020 is already set to be missed, described as "deeply disappointing" by AMs on the Senedd's Climate Change Committee.