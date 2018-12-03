Image caption The budget for education in Powys is ring-fenced despite changes in the council's structure

Eight out of 24 senior management jobs at Powys County Council are being axed in a move the authority estimates will save £1.3m a year.

Acting chief executive Dr Mohammed Mehmet told staff the new structure would "provide the leadership and direction the council needs".

Education joins children's services and adult services under a single director.

However, Myfanwy Alexander, Powys cabinet member for education, denied it meant the service was being downgraded.

"Yes, the post of director of education has gone, but we will not be able to save considerable amounts of public money without making changes," she told the Local Democracy Reporting Service.

"I wouldn't accept removal of any function important to the education and wellbeing of children in Powys.

"This move brings about something I have long been campaigning for - children's services and education in one team."

The changes are scheduled to be in place by 1 March and will be inherited by the incoming chief executive Dr Caroline Turner, who was appointed in November.

The shake-up was a priority for Dr Mehmet, who was hired by Powys in April amid a crisis sparked by a damning report on its children's services.

He said "a radical overhaul" was needed to "reduce the cost of management and remove silo working".