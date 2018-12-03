Image copyright Family photos Image caption The three young fathers (left to right) Alex Davidson, Dayne Thomas (centre) and Robert Bambridge died when the car they were travelling in crashed into a 20-tonne lorry

Three young fathers who died when their car crashed into a lorry in Cardiff had been drinking heavily and smoking cannabis, an inquest has heard.

Dayne Thomas, 19, died along with Robert Bambridge, 24, and driver Alex Davidson, 19, when their car crashed on the A4232 near Llanedeyrn in August.

Pontypridd Coroner's Court heard on Monday that Mr Davidson only held a provisional licence.

The lorry driver was not seriously hurt in the crash.

Mr Davidson's Ford Focus was travelling at 50mph on the wrong side of the road when it hit the 20-tonne Mercedes Benz lorry at about 04:00 GMT on Sunday 5 August.

The inquest heard from Brandon Driscoll, a friend of the men, who said they had been drinking with him at his flat in New Inn, near Pontypool, for up to nine hours on Saturday 4 August.

Image caption Southern Way in eastern Cardiff was closed following the crash in August

He told the hearing they had arrived at his flat with two crates of beer, one-and-three-quarter bottles of whisky, a full bottle of vodka as well as six cans of cider.

All the alcohol was consumed before Mr Davidson got in his car to drive to a nightclub in Cardiff, Mr Driscoll said. Mr Davidson was only holding a provisional licence and was uninsured and driving unlawfully.

The four men had also been smoking cannabis throughout the evening, Mr Driscoll said.

Mr Driscoll added: "I was tired and too drunk to join them and I told Alex not to drive because it was dangerous after drinking all evening, and I was concerned. But he said he was fine and nothing would happen.

"Alex seemed tipsy but not overly drunk. We had been smoking cannabis too through the evening. I had been in the car with him before when he had been smoking cannabis and it did make his reactions slower."

Coroner Graeme Hughes said: "What is known is Alex Davidson was driving in excess of the speed limit and directly into the path of the oncoming vehicle and it resulted in a catastrophic collision with multiple fatal injuries."

He added the fact Mr Davidson had been smoking cannabis and drinking was "powerful circumstantial evidence" and "would have affected his ability to drive safely".