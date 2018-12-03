Image copyright Google Image caption One man allegedly stood in the street while a second smashed the driver's window, the victim said

A man was slashed in the face with a blade in an attempted car-jacking close to a Welsh beauty spot.

Wayne Edge suffered a lacerated cheek after thieves tried to steel his car as he drove along a remote road past Freshwater West, Pembrokeshire.

The attack took place at the junction of the B4319 and the B4320 Angle to Pembroke Road on Friday at around 17.45 GMT.

Dyfed-Powys Police is appealing for information.

Mr Edge said a man stood in the road before a second man smashed his window.

Writing on Facebook, he said: "Two people stopped me, smashed the window and tried to take keys when they couldn't.

"I was slashed in the face, please be careful and don't travel alone out that way."