Primary schools in Wales have seen "encouraging" improvements but more help needs to be given to those struggling, an education chief has said.

Eight out of ten primary schools were rated good or better in watchdog Estyn's latest assessment.

But only half of secondary schools were judged good or excellent

Chief Inspector of Schools Meilyr Rowlands said those "causing concern" needed more help.

Estyn's annual report based on around-up of school inspections carried out in the 2017-18 academic year said that the proportion of primary schools judged as excellent had doubled since last year, from 4% to 8%.

Image copyright Ysgol y Wern Image caption Ysgol y Wern primary school in Cardiff's weather project, including bulletins, provided an innovative approach to learning, says Estyn

But the proportion of secondary schools judged to be good or better remained the same.

The analysis also found pupils do not develop knowledge and skills well enough or make enough progress in about half of secondary schools.

The report said that in half of secondary schools:

There are shortcomings in teaching and assessment

Leadership is inconsistent

The majority of pupils do not achieve in line with their abilities by the time they reach the end of compulsory schooling

At secondary level, 13 of the 27 schools inspected in 2017-18 needed some level of follow-up action from Estyn including two that were placed in special measures.

Mr Rowlands said there was "a lot of good things we should be proud of in the education system in Wales".

But, he added: "There are schools that cause us concern and I think it is important we tackle those schools in particular.

"We need to think what more we can do about those schools, what we can do to identify them earlier."

Mr Rowlands said he expected a step-change in standards once the new curriculum had been rolled out from 2022.