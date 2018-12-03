Image copyright South Wales Police Image caption Mohamed Megherbi has been missing since 9 October

A body has been found in woodland in Cardiff as police investigate the murder of a missing man.

It was found near Pentwyn Leisure Centre on Friday following searches for Mohamed Megherbi, 24, who has not been seen since 9 October.

Kane Burns, 26, from Llanedeyrn, appeared at Cardiff Magistrates Court on 24 November charged with murder.

The body has been taken to University Hospital of Wales to be identified.

Mr Megherbi, who is from Algeria, has strong links to northwest London and had recently been living in Newport Road, Roath.

Det Chief Insp Gareth Morgan, of South Wales Police, said the force was keen to speak to anyone who walks through the woodland as they continue to search the area.