Image copyright Dyfed-Powys Police Image caption Jamie Steele had an appalling record for violence, a judge said

A man who attacked six people in one evening during a drug-fuelled "rampage" has been jailed for nine years.

Jamie Robert Steele, 23, had been out of jail for a matter of weeks before he attacked three students in Carmarthen with his fists and then stabbed them with a screwdriver.

One stab punctured a victim's lung and came within an inch of his heart.

Steele admitted grievous bodily harm, wounding with intent, assault and possessing an offensive weapon.

Swansea Crown Court heard after attacking the students Steele then went to a pub with his co-accused Joshua Kai Davies, 18.

After being refused drinks at the Coracle, Steele pushed landlady Elizabeth Rees to the ground, fracturing her wrist, and told her: "I could kill you in a second."

He then knocked chef Alan Keith Davies unconscious and stamped on his head as he lay on the ground and punched a customer in the face.

'Capacity to kill'

Judge Geraint Walters said Steele had an appalling record for violence and it was only sheer luck that he was not facing a murder charge.

"You have the capacity to kill, I'm in no doubt of that," he said.

"You had been released from prison and a sentence for violence only a month before this drunken, drug-fuelled rampage through the streets of Carmarthen."

He warned Steele, of no fixed address, he could face a life sentence if he came back before the court for another offence of violence.

Davies, who admitted two offences of affray, was given a two-year community order, ordered to complete 120 hours of unpaid work and given a curfew for 12 weeks.

Judge Walters said he had helped Steele but was guilty only of "some pushing and shoving".