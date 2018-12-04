Murder Probe dropped over Bryn Glas Newport death
- 4 December 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
The death of a 56-year-old man in Newport is no longer being treated as suspicious, police have said.
Gareth Williams was found unresponsive at a house in Bryn Bevan, Bryn Glas, at 03:00 GMT on Sunday and was declared dead at the scene.
A 21-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder but has been released without charge following extensive inquiries, Gwent Police said.
The force said it would now share all its information with the coroner.