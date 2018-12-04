Image caption Emergency services were called to a house in Newport on Sunday morning

The death of a 56-year-old man in Newport is no longer being treated as suspicious, police have said.

Gareth Williams was found unresponsive at a house in Bryn Bevan, Bryn Glas, at 03:00 GMT on Sunday and was declared dead at the scene.

A 21-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder but has been released without charge following extensive inquiries, Gwent Police said.

The force said it would now share all its information with the coroner.