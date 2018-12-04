Image copyright Met Office Image caption The wind warning is in force all day from 03:00 on Friday

Gales across the north Wales coast could hit 70mph in exposed places on Friday, with a yellow weather alert issued by forecasters.

The warning covers coastal parts of northern Gwynedd, Conwy, Denbighshire and Flintshire, and most of Anglesey.

The Met Office said the alert was in force from 03:00 on Friday until midnight.

A yellow warning means there could be some travel disruption, possibly affecting Irish sea ferry crossings.

Forecasters said the weather system will move eastwards across the UK, bringing widespread gales to Scotland, Northern Ireland, northern England and Wales.

But at this stage, Met Office officials said there remains "some uncertainty" in the path the storm will take, and where the strongest winds will occur.