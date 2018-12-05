Image caption Tawel Fan opened in 1995 and had 17 beds before it closed in 2013

Families of patients treated at a now closed dementia ward in Denbighshire have welcomed the announcement of an inquiry by the Welsh assembly.

The Tawel Fan ward at Ysbyty Glan Clwyd was shut in 2013 after allegations patients were mistreated.

Families of patients have been calling for a government inquiry amid accusations of a cover-up.

The chairman of the public accounts committee announced a "short inquiry" would take place in spring 2019.

An investigation by the healthcare specialist Donna Ockenden in 2015 found that patients had been treated "like animals in a zoo".

Image caption Tawel Fan is part of the Ablett unit at Glan Clwyd Hospital

But another official report by the Health and Social Care Advisory Service (HASCAS) consultancy in May this year found no evidence of institutional abuse.

The difference in the conclusions led families of some people treated on the ward to call for the assembly to step in and investigate further.

In a letter, chairman of the public accounts committee Nick Ramsay AM said: "We will examine the management of mental health services within the health board with representatives from Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board and the Welsh Government.

"This work will... look to the future to ensure previous issues have been addressed and systems are in place to ensure governance failures do not occur again."

Image caption John Stewart claims his father-in-law was mistreated on the Tawel Fan ward

"It's been a long time coming," said John Stewart, whose father-in-law John Martindale was treated on the Tawel Fan ward.

"I think most families will welcome the news. I think it will give the families hope that they may yet get answers that they haven't been given. It may give us some closure."

Darren Millar, the assembly member for Clwyd West who led calls for the inquiry, said the inquiry would determine whether the action being taken is "sufficient to address the serious problems which have been exposed".

He added: "The Tawel Fan families deserve answers to the many questions which they still have regarding the care of their loved ones and I, for one, hope that this inquiry will be able to assist in answering them."