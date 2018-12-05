Image copyright Wrexham County Borough Council Image caption The market was revamped to boost the fortunes of Wrexham town centre

A £4.5m revamp of Wrexham's indoor market to create an arts hub can be a success, the council leader has said.

A report claimed the 53,000 visitors to Ty Pawb since it reopened in April were more than expected, but predicted a £173,000 deficit for its first year.

Market traders in the premises have criticised the revamp, claiming customers were put off by disruption from the work ongoing until June.

However, council leader Mark Pritchard urged critics to back the project.

The progress report on Ty Pawb, being considered by the council's business scrutiny committee on Wednesday, was branded a "slap in the face" by Andy Gallanders, who ran the Blank Canvas coffee shop in the market before closing it in September.

He disagrees with claims in the report that businesses left the market because of general issues affecting the town centre.

He said his departure was in response to poor management of the revamp.

Mr Gallanders also described the estimated visitor numbers of 53,000 as "simply not good".

However, Cllr Pritchard said the council had transformed a "failing" market into something with potential, when it could have been sold off.

"It's very early days for Ty Pawb," he told the Local Democracy Reporting Service.

"It's new and starting off on a journey, and I hope the journey is successful.

"I think there are too many people out there who want to knock it and I think they should try and help to support it as much as they can."

Image copyright LDRS Image caption A coffee shop in the market closed in September amid traders' concerns about the revamp

He added: "For far too long people have said to me that there's nothing in Wrexham and all the money goes to south Wales.

"We've got a facility there which can be managed and it could become a success, but only the future knows that."

The centre's deficit will be partly offset by a payment of about £139,600 from Wrexham council's arts budget, leaving a shortfall of just under £33,500.