Michael Ruiz: Family pays tribute to former pro motorcyclist
The family of a former professional motorcyclist who died in a crash have paid tribute to a man who "always lived life to the full".
Michael Ruiz, 54, fell off the Honda mini motorcycle he was riding in Rumney, Cardiff at about 17:00 GMT on 3 November.
He was pronounced dead at University Hospital of Wales 18 days later.
Mr Ruiz's family described him as "a very jovial person" who was "always joking with everyone".
They added: "Michael was well known in Cardiff as he was a bit of a character."
As well as a passion for "monkey bikes", his family said Mr Ruiz also enjoyed playing squash.
South Wales Police is still investigating the Cae Glas Road crash and is looking for witnesses.