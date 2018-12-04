Wales

Michael Ruiz: Family pays tribute to former pro motorcyclist

  • 4 December 2018
Michael Ruiz, holding a camera Image copyright Family handout/South Wales Police
Image caption Michael Ruiz's family said he was known in Cardiff as "a bit of a character"

The family of a former professional motorcyclist who died in a crash have paid tribute to a man who "always lived life to the full".

Michael Ruiz, 54, fell off the Honda mini motorcycle he was riding in Rumney, Cardiff at about 17:00 GMT on 3 November.

He was pronounced dead at University Hospital of Wales 18 days later.

Mr Ruiz's family described him as "a very jovial person" who was "always joking with everyone".

They added: "Michael was well known in Cardiff as he was a bit of a character."

As well as a passion for "monkey bikes", his family said Mr Ruiz also enjoyed playing squash.

South Wales Police is still investigating the Cae Glas Road crash and is looking for witnesses.

Related Topics