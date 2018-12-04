Image copyright Family handout/South Wales Police Image caption Michael Ruiz's family said he was known in Cardiff as "a bit of a character"

The family of a former professional motorcyclist who died in a crash have paid tribute to a man who "always lived life to the full".

Michael Ruiz, 54, fell off the Honda mini motorcycle he was riding in Rumney, Cardiff at about 17:00 GMT on 3 November.

He was pronounced dead at University Hospital of Wales 18 days later.

Mr Ruiz's family described him as "a very jovial person" who was "always joking with everyone".

They added: "Michael was well known in Cardiff as he was a bit of a character."

As well as a passion for "monkey bikes", his family said Mr Ruiz also enjoyed playing squash.

South Wales Police is still investigating the Cae Glas Road crash and is looking for witnesses.