Image copyright The Met Office Image caption The warning covers areas mainly the south east and south west of Wales

Bands of heavy rain are set to sweep across Wales with the possibility of flooding in some areas, the Met Office has warned.

It issued a yellow "be aware" warning for 10 local authorities in south and mid Wales between 07:00 and 12:00 GMT.

Between 30 to 50mm could fall in some hilly locations with a warning of possible flooding of homes. Bus and train services could also be affected.

Areas in the south east and west are expected to experience the worst.

The local authority areas covered by the warning are Bridgend, Caerphilly, Carmarthenshire, Ceredigion, Merthyr Tydfil, Neath Port Talbot, Pembrokeshire, Powys, Rhondda Cynon Taff and Swansea.