Swansea perfume bottle murderer's sentence upheld
A man who stabbed a father-of-two to death in the street with a broken perfume bottle has had his prison sentence upheld after an appeal.
Kyle Dunbar, 30, was sentenced to a minimum of 20 years in May after he admitted killing David Wynne, 39, in Swansea on 23 December.
Mr Wynne was "viciously and forcefully" stabbed after being approached by Dunbar, who was selling stolen perfume.
Three Appeal Court judges said they agreed with the original sentencing.
Mr Wynne was returning from a night out in Swansea with friends, when Dunbar tried to sell him perfume he had stolen from a Boots store.
He stabbed Mr Wynne in the neck with a smashed glass bottle before fleeing.
Mr Wynne was taken to Morriston Hospital, but died three days later, on Boxing Day.
Dunbar had initially admitted to manslaughter, but denied murder, before changing his plea ahead of the trial at Swansea Crown Court.
Speaking on Wednesday, Lord Chief Justice Burnett said the incident had "a profound impact" on Mr Wynne's family.
He said that when passing the original sentence, Judge Paul Thomas QC had been "entitled to treat as an aggravating factor Mr Wynne's awareness that he was going to die".
Lord Burnett added that the evidence indicated Dunbar had intended to kill his victim by targeting his neck.
The three appeal court judges sitting at Swansea Crown Court - Lord Chief Justice Burnett, Mr Justice Clive Lewis, Sir Roderick Evans - agreed to uphold the sentence.