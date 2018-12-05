Image copyright South Wales Police Image caption Kyle Dunbar was sentenced to a life with a minimum of 20 years in May

A man who stabbed a father-of-two to death in the street with a broken perfume bottle has had his prison sentence upheld after an appeal.

Kyle Dunbar, 30, was sentenced to a minimum of 20 years in May after he admitted killing David Wynne, 39, in Swansea on 23 December.

Mr Wynne was "viciously and forcefully" stabbed after being approached by Dunbar, who was selling stolen perfume.

Three Appeal Court judges said they agreed with the original sentencing.

Image copyright Family photo Image caption David Wynne's family said the father was "a loving, hard-working family man"

Mr Wynne was returning from a night out in Swansea with friends, when Dunbar tried to sell him perfume he had stolen from a Boots store.

He stabbed Mr Wynne in the neck with a smashed glass bottle before fleeing.

Mr Wynne was taken to Morriston Hospital, but died three days later, on Boxing Day.

Dunbar had initially admitted to manslaughter, but denied murder, before changing his plea ahead of the trial at Swansea Crown Court.

Image copyright Google Image caption The fatal incident happened outside Station Cabs in Swansea two days before Christmas 2017

Speaking on Wednesday, Lord Chief Justice Burnett said the incident had "a profound impact" on Mr Wynne's family.

He said that when passing the original sentence, Judge Paul Thomas QC had been "entitled to treat as an aggravating factor Mr Wynne's awareness that he was going to die".

Lord Burnett added that the evidence indicated Dunbar had intended to kill his victim by targeting his neck.

The three appeal court judges sitting at Swansea Crown Court - Lord Chief Justice Burnett, Mr Justice Clive Lewis, Sir Roderick Evans - agreed to uphold the sentence.