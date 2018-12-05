Two men accused of taking girls from a care home near Wrexham for sex have been found guilty of sex trafficking.

John James Purcell, 31, and John Delaney, 33, were convicted at Mold Crown Court of a number of charges.

Their trial had heard that two underage girls who were in care were taken for sex with a number of people in 2011 and 2012.

The jury returned partial verdicts and will continue their deliberations in the morning.

Delaney, 33, of Wrexham, was found guilty of three sex trafficking offences, one charge of rape and one charge of sexual assault.

But he was cleared of a further rape charge.

John James Purcell, 31, of Ellesmere Port, was convicted of four sex trafficking offences.

The jury foreman indicated that they had not reached verdicts in further charges against both men.

They have also not reached any verdicts in the case of the third defendant Todd James Wickens, 28, of Wrexham, who denied sex trafficking and rape.