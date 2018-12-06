Image copyright South Wales Police Image caption The victim needed 13 stitches after the "unprovoked" attack believed to be by the man caught on CCTV, right

A man bitten on the nose in an unprovoked attack has been left "scarred for life".

The 26-year-old was attacked outside a Tesco Express on City Road, Roath, Cardiff, at around 22:30 GMT on Saturday 10 November.

He was taken to University Hospital of Wales, Cardiff, and needed 13 stitches following the "traumatic" assault.

South Wales Police is appealing for information and has released a CCTV image of a suspect.

He was with two other men and a woman, with long blonde hair, who were not involved in the assault and pulled the suspect away.

Det Sgt Dan Sweeney said the victim, who has asked not to be named, will be "scarred for life".

"We are appealing for any witnesses to this traumatic incident to come forward and are especially keen to trace the men and woman who were with the suspect."

The suspect is described as white, aged 35 to 45, skinny and bald, with a Cardiff accent.

He was wearing a pair of blue jeans with a green parka jacket that was half way down his thigh.

It is thought he had earlier spent the evening at the Roath Court pub.