Eight vehicle crash on M4 near Swansea
- 6 December 2018
Eight vehicles have been involved in a crash on the M4 motorway near Swansea.
Traffic was temporarily stopped on the M4 westbound between junction 44 near Llansamlet and junction 45 near Ynysforgan, but has now started moving.
South Wales Police confirmed that they have been called to the scene, after emergency services were called at 07:54 GMT.
The fire service has also been sent to the incident.